MARSING, Idaho — Two Caldwell men were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when an onion truck veered off the road and went into the Snake River.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Plum and Lowell roads in Canyon County just north of Marsing.

According to Idaho State Police, the onion truck "did not have proper working brakes." The driver, 58-year-old Miguel Hernandez, of Caldwell, lost control of the vehicle and went the the roadway.

The truck came to rest on its side in the Snake River.

Hernandez was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His passenger - identified as 29-year-old Oscar Baez, also of Caldwell - was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. He was later transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

Their conditions are not known at this point.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.