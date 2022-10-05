Twin Falls officer honored posthumously

Officer Craig Bracken, 45, was shot and killed in 1939. It is the first and only loss in the line of duty in the department's history.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD) held a memorial for the late Officer Craig Bracken on Monday.

Officer Craig Bracken, 45, was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to make an arrest in 1939. He was the first and only loss in the line of duty in the department's history.

On May 8, 1939, Officer Bracken responded with his partner, Officer Ken Barclay, to a report of a stolen vehicle. Convicted felons Danny Williams and William Hale stole an automobile and robbed a service station before being stopped by the officers near the intersection of Washington Street and 4th Avenue West.

Officer Bracken approached the vehicle on the passenger side and was shot by Williams with a .38 caliber Harrington and Richardson revolver, hitting Bracken in his left side just below his heart.

The officers returned fire and Barclay was able to hit and wound both suspects. Barclay was joined by two citizens in chasing after the suspects who helped him to catch and detain Williams, but Hale was able to escape despite a gunshot wound to his head. He was caught the following day trying to hitchhike out of the area.

The men were later tried and convicted of grand theft, robbery and the murder of Craig Bracken.

Bracken had been with the TWPD for three years prior to his death and had previously served in the army during World War I. He left behind a wife and three small children.

In January of 2000, Bracken was posthumously awarded the Department's Medal of Valor.

