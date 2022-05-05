Pocatello officers shot in gunfight identified

Officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel were wounded after responding to a home blocks from the police station for a report of a disturbance.

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Pocatello Police Department has released the names of two officers who were shot while responding to a disturbance Thursday.

The injured officers are Officer Demetrius Amos, a six-year veteran of the department, and Officer Mackenzie Handel, who has been with Pocatello Police for four years.

Amos and Handel had been called out to a house on Bridger Street, just blocks from the police station, at 1:40 a.m Thursday. According to Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, the pair was confronted by 45-year-old Todd V. Brewer, who pointed a rifle at them.

The officers fired toward Brewer, who ran into a nearby alley, then exchanged shots with them. Both Amos and Handel were struck by bullets, as was Brewer. All three were taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

One of the officers was released from the hospital on Saturday, according to the police department, although officials did not specify whether it was Amos or Handel. Schei previously said that both officers were listed as stable.

The police department posted Thursday afternoon that "both continue to recover from their injuries."

According to the Bannock County Prosecutors Office, there is an "open warrant" for aggravated battery on certain personnel for Brewer. He was not listed as in custody at the Bannock County Jail Tuesday afternoon, and it is unclear whether he remains hospitalized.

If convicted of the charges, Brewer could face up to 25 years for each count.

Watch more crime news: