Twin Falls man killed in workplace accident

The Twin Falls County Coroner said a load of supplies fell on top of the man Monday morning at The Rock Yard.
Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 31-year-old Twin Falls man died after a load of supplies fell on him at a Twin Falls County landscaping supply business, the coroner said Monday afternoon.

Brett Eldon Daley, 31, was an employee at The Rock Yard on E. 3900 N Road. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said he died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Turley said next of kin have been notified, and his office offers its condolences to Daley's family.

