YMCA, Grasmick Produce giving out free food boxes

Volunteers are handing out boxes of food this month in partnership with Grasmick Produce.

BOISE, Idaho — With many Idaho families struggling to put food on the table, the Treasure Valley Family YMCA is stepping in to help.



Volunteers handed out food boxes Monday afternoon outside of the downtown Boise Y.



Food will be distributed Tuesday afternoon at the West Y, Wednesday at south Meridian and Thursday at Caldwell High School, across the street from the Caldwell Y.



The food will be distributed until 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis - with a limit of one food box per car.