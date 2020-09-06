x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

YMCA, Grasmick Produce giving out free food boxes

Volunteers are handing out boxes of food this month in partnership with Grasmick Produce.

BOISE, Idaho — With many Idaho families struggling to put food on the table, the Treasure Valley Family YMCA is stepping in to help.

Volunteers handed out food boxes Monday afternoon outside of the downtown Boise Y.

The YMCA is giving out boxes of food this month in a partnership with Grasmick Produce.

Food will be distributed Tuesday afternoon at the West Y, Wednesday at south Meridian and Thursday at Caldwell High School, across the street from the Caldwell Y.

The food will be distributed until 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis - with a limit of one food box per car.

RELATED: Treasure Valley YMCA locations to begin staged re-opening on Tuesday

RELATED: YMCA reaching out to the community