Treasure Valley law enforcement address viral TikTok threat trend

Several law enforcement agencies in the Treasure Valley told KTVB Thursday, "they are unaware of any credible threats affecting local schools."

BOISE, Idaho — Parents and families around the Treasure Valley received an email from their student's school district involving a threatening TikTok trend circulating the nation. It involves a nationwide school shooting supposedly taking place Friday.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Treasure Valley told KTVB Thursday, "they are unaware of any credible threats affecting local schools."

"We get our team of student resources officers together and we get with the school district and start investigating those threats," said Chief Tracy Basterrechea with the Meridian Police Department.

Meridian Police said they are working with other local agencies, like Idaho State Police, along with law enforcement in different states to track down where the threats may have originated.

School districts like Boise, Blaine County, Nampa, Vallivue and West Ada, to name a few, sent parents and families a notification Thursday informing them about the current investigation. So far, the districts said they have not been able to find the threats that may be pointed to their schools.

"They're the same threats that have been going on through a variety of different states throughout the day," Chief Basterrechea said. "We'll just continue to work with the school district as this goes on and we'll make sure we have all the safety precautions in place."

While officers continue to investigate, many agencies are asking parents and family members to have discussions with their students about social media. They encourage conversations on using social media in a responsible way and to not spread false or inaccurate information as it can create unnecessary fear within the community.

"It's important for parents to talk to their children and talk to them about these types of videos that are going viral," Chief Basterrechea said. "They don't realize there are serious repercussions to that and we look into these. You could be charged criminally for making threats like this."

FACES of Hope's Clinical Director and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Dusti Huddleston said a way parents can approach the conversation is by first knowing what is on social media.

"I think so many parents feel blindsided about the conversations and topics kids are seeing constantly on social media," Huddleston said. "I think it does help when parents maybe have their own TikTok so they can see what kind of content their kids might be seeing coming across their screen."

She said even though it may be uncomfortable, she encourages family members should to just jump into difficult conversations with their kids.

"I think oftentimes if parents just ask the question, 'Hey, what'd you see on TikTok today?' or 'What did you see on Instagram?' their kids are more than happy to share," Huddleston said. "Parents just have to be willing to open it up and allow their kids to have a safe place to talk about it without judgment."

Huddleston said she encourages parents to just be curious and say "Hey, I heard you and your friends talk about TikTok. Can you show me TikTok?" or even bring up the threat circulating. She believes kids and teens are more honest than adults give them credit for.

Meridian Police said if someone sees someone or something suspicious, tell them immediately. People can also make a tip at crime stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

Watch more Local News: