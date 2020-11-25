Treasure Valley businesses and nonprofits offering free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Nonprofits like St. Vincent de Paul and businesses like Deja Brew Laugh a Latte are helping people who are struggling to put food on the table this holiday season.

BOISE, Idaho — The demand for food is high across the country and in Idaho. That’s why local nonprofits and businesses are stepping up to make sure everyone in need has access to a warm Thanksgiving dinner.

Deja Brew Laugh A Latte in Meridian is giving out traditional Thanksgiving food to 500 people. Co-owner Cecyle Brock said she is looking forward to helping people during what's been a tough year for so many.

“I wanted to do this for a long time, and this just seemed the year it came together,” she said. “The whole experience and the response we've had from the community has been amazing.”

The food is free; the restaurant will deliver up to five miles away and is offering curbside pick-up as well.

The meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be open for limited seating inside.

“We're so excited and grateful we can help people,” Brock said. “This has been such a blessing for all of us, it's brought our community together and our customers together and my staff together.”

Volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul spent both Monday and Tuesday handing out Thanksgiving boxes to help more than 12,000 people. Ralph May, the executive director for the nonprofit, said the demand is huge this year.

“We see it in a big way, we see it, it’s not going to stop,” he said. “We've got a real crisis brewing and we're anxious to step up as much as we can and make that work.”

May said the line to get food was longest on Monday when more than a couple of hundred cars lined up.

“We had a very big crush of people and we were actually, at one point, I estimate somewhere in excess of 300 maybe 400 cars lined up to get through,” he said.

The nonprofit developed a system to keep everyone safe from potentially being exposed to COVID-19. Volunteers made sure to safely hand out the food by wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). The people receiving the food stayed in their cars and popped their trunks so the volunteers could place the food inside.

“The smiles on their faces and the excitement they get from seeing people being able to be served like that just before Thanksgiving,” May said.

It’s a similar feeling to what Brock hopes to feel when she and her volunteers help people out too.

“It just gives you that warm fuzzy feeling inside,” she said.

Brock is asking people to order ahead by going to their website or calling 208-957-6442. On Tuesday afternoon, Brock said she still had 320 meals that weren't spoken for.

Other local businesses are helping out as well.

Holy Cow in Nampa is handing out free dinners from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, no questions asked.

Mulligans in downtown Boise is also handing out free meals on Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m.

The bar posted on Facebook saying pre-ordering is the easiest for pickup but will also take day-of orders.

Stage Stop, along I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home, is also offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who has a CDL.

Watch more 'Local News'