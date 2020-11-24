Thanksgiving food box giveaway bigger than ever this year

Cars lined up at Expo Idaho to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Organizers plan to give out food to more than 2,000 Idaho families.

BOISE, Idaho — The Thanksgiving food box program is in high demand this year.

This marks 40 years of the program organized by the St. Vincent de Paul.

They say more than ever the demand this year is unprecedented due to COVID-related cutbacks. More than 2,000 families have signed up.

Organizers have spent over $50,000 buying food to try to fill up the boxes and anticipate doubling the amount of people they serve this year, which would exceed 25,000 people.



The two-day event is taking place at the Expo Idaho Small Animal Barn Arena.

The Idaho National Guard is helping distribute the boxes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boxes are distributed by drive-thru. Drivers open their trunks and do not come in contact with any volunteers.

Here is a list of local organizations that contributed to the meal boxes:

All Saints Episcopal

Community of Christ

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cranksgiving

Holy Apostles Catholic

Holy Nativity Episcopal

Immanuel Lutheran

Meridian United Methodist

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic

Red Rock Christian

Risen Christ Catholic

Sacred Heart Catholic

St. John the Evangelist Catholic

St. Mark's Catholic

St. Mary's Catholic

St. Michael's Episcopal

Whitney Methodist

St. Vincent de Paul's will hand out boxes of food to more than 2,000 families Monday and Tuesday. Families signed up to receive a voucher for the boxes.

St. Vincent's wants to make sure that no one goes without.

If you didn't sign up and you are in need, St. Vincent's will be distributing boxes beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hawk's Stadium off Glenwood Street.