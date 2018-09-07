BOISE - A group of teenagers held a car wash and a bake on Sunday to raise money for the victims of last weekend's deadly mass stabbing attack.

The fundraiser's 14-year-old organizer, Candace Beutler, asked friends to pitch in and the event grew so much they had to change to a bigger venue, moving from the parking lot of a hardware store to the parking lot at Memorial Stadium, home of the Boise Hawks baseball team.

A group of local teens held a car wash and bake sale on Sunday to raise money for the victims of a mass stabbing attack.

Natalie Shaver/KTVB

Candace says she wanted to find a way to help her community after the violent attack.

"I live in the community, the neighborhood, and I really wanted to help," she said. "I know the people that were stabbed, I see them all the time when I'm passing in to go to my house or visiting friends over there, so I just knew I had to help my friends and make sure they are comfortable, because this is a community."

RELATED: Community comes together to mourn little girl's death

The fundraiser had a suggested $5 donation, but Candace says many people donated more, including one woman who gave them $200. As of Sunday afternoon, they had raised more than $1,300.

Donations will be passed along to the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit group assisting the families.

A group of local teens held a car wash and bake sale on Sunday to raise money for the victims of a mass stabbing attack.

Natalie Shaver/KTVB

© 2018 KTVB