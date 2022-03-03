Sun Valley Resort releases pass options, announces new partnerships

Sun Valley announced new pass partnerships with Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective beginning with the 2022-2023 mountain season.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The Sun Valley Resort announced Thursday it is leaving Vail-owned Epic Pass for new pass partnerships with Ikon Pass and The Mountain Collective beginning in the 2022-2023 season.

The announcement comes as the Sun Valley Resort also released its annual season pass options. Ikon Pass announced it is adding Sun Valley, Snowbasin in Utah, and Chamonix in France to its list of partnered ski resorts.

Sun Valley Resort will remain independently owned and operated by the R. Earl Holding family, according to a news release.

"We are excited to start a new partnership program for the 2022-23 season," CEO of Grand America Hotels & Resorts, parent company of Sun Valley and Snowbasin, Bruce Fery said. "As we continue our legacy as two premier independently owned and operated US ski resorts, we look forward to welcoming Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective Pass Holders and providing the legendary experience for which Sun Valley and Snowbasin are known."

The Ikon Pass includes 50 resorts spanning across five continents, 10 countries, 15 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces -- with Sun Valley being one of the newest to join the partnership. The Ikon Pass gives pass owners access to these iconic mountains.

The Sun Valley Resort also announced the Mountain Collective as a pass partner Thursday. The pass gives two days of access at each of the Mountain Collective's 22 destinations, totaling 44 days of access.

For pass holders of the Sun Valley Resort, the new pass partnerships give benefits beginning with the 2022-2023 season. The new opportunities are listed below:

Sun Valley Challenger Platinum Pass: Gives pass holders an Ikon Base Pass, which offers access to more than 40 Alterra Mountain Company destinations and partner resorts that accept the Ikon Pass.

Gives pass holders an Ikon Base Pass, which offers access to more than 40 Alterra Mountain Company destinations and partner resorts that accept the Ikon Pass. Sun Valley Challenger Pass: Gives pass holders 50% off day window tickets at all Mountain Collective partner resorts beginning with the 2022-2023 season.

Gives pass holders 50% off day window tickets at all Mountain Collective partner resorts beginning with the 2022-2023 season. Sun Valley Ski Free this Spring Benefit: New guests of Sun Valley's Challenger or Challenger Platinum Pass receive unlimited access to the resort for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season. This benefit is ineligible with a payment plan and guests must pay in full.

New guests of Sun Valley's Challenger or Challenger Platinum Pass receive unlimited access to the resort for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season. This benefit is ineligible with a payment plan and guests must pay in full. Ikon Pass: Gives pass holders seven days of unrestricted access at Sun Valley and Snowbasin. Also includes a 10 friends and family 25% discount per day on window tickets at both resorts.

Gives pass holders seven days of unrestricted access at Sun Valley and Snowbasin. Also includes a 10 friends and family 25% discount per day on window tickets at both resorts. Ikon Base Plus Pass: Gives pass holders five days of access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, with holiday access being restricted. Also includes eight friends and family discounts of 25%.

Gives pass holders five days of access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, with holiday access being restricted. Also includes eight friends and family discounts of 25%. Mountain Collective Pass: Gives pass holders two days of unrestricted access at both Sun Valley and Snowbasin, along with 50% off day window tickets after pass holders have used their two days.

According to Sun Valley's website, Challenger Platinum Passes start at $2,229 for adults over the age of 30, $1,459 for 'young adults' between 13 and 29 years old and $889 for children between 5 and 12.

Challenger Pass prices start at $1,999 for adults, $1,159 for young adults and $639 for children.

"We are thrilled to add these iconic and storied destinations, Sun Valley and Snowbasin, to the Ikon Pass community and expand pass holder options in Utah and the Pacific and Northwest," Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company, Erik Forsell said. "Members of the Ikon Pass community will have even more ways to play with access to 50 global destinations, new pass options, and added benefits that offer flexibility, and inspire adventure and a commitment to get out there next winter."

Sun Valley was partnered with Epic Pass for the previous three seasons.

For more information on Sun Valley's pass options and information on the new partnerships with the Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective, visit Sun Valley's pass frequently-asked questions page.

According to a news release, SKI Magazine's reader survey has ranked Sun Valley No. 1 for two consecutive years.

