2022 Winter Paralympics: Idaho athletes to watch

The Paralympics take place Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 13.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above originally aired February 5, 2022. It features two Paralympic Nordic skiers, Dani Aravich and Josh Sweeney, the weekend of the Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour near Ketchum.

After 16 days of Olympic competition in February, athletes from around the world are again gathering in and around Beijing, China, this time for the Paralympic Winter Games.

The Paralympics will open Friday, March 4, and close Sunday, March 13. These games are shorter and the television coverage will be less extensive than we saw in the recently concluded Olympic Winter Games, but viewers in Idaho will have plenty of opportunities to see the action on TV and online.

For the first time, NBC will feature the Paralympics in primetime, and carry a record amount of Paralympics coverage on NBC broadcast affiliates, including KTVB. Primetime coverage will be shown on KTVB both Saturdays of the Games, as well as on Friday, March 11, in addition to daytime telecasts on Sunday, March 6, Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.

Paralympics events also will be televised on the USA Network, available on cable, satellite and live-TV streaming services. Livestreams will be offered on the Peacock service and the NBC Olympics website.

As the Games get underway, Idahoans will have plenty more to cheer for, starting with four athletes who've called the Gem State home.

Dani Aravich

Dani Aravich, 25, competes in Nordic skiing. Beijing 2022 is her second Paralympics. She competed in the 400-meter run in 2021 at the COVID-postponed 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. While Aravich was training for Tokyo in 2019, a U.S. Paralympic Nordic Ski coach invited her to a training camp.

Aravich is a native of Eagle and graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in Boise in 2014. She was born without her left hand and forearm, and her Paralympics classification is T47. In high school and in college at Butler University, Aravich participated in cross-country running and track and field. As she became active in the adaptive sports community and trained for the Paralympics, Aravich also volunteered as a limb-different coach.

Aravich's competitive Nordic skiing experience includes an 8th-place finish in the 10K cross-country classic race and individual biathlon at the 2021 World Championships.

Even before her first race at the Beijing Paralympics, Aravich is in the national spotlight as one of NBC's "U.S. athletes to watch at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games." She's also one of the athletes NBC invited to complete a questionnaire about their lives on and off the snow and ice. Here's what Dani had to say.

Jake Adicoff

Jake Adicoff, from Sun Valley, is competing in his third Winter Paralympics in Nordic skiing events. As an athlete with a visual impairment, he will ski with a guide: Sam Wood.

Adicoff and his guide at the time, Sawyer Kesselheim, won silver in the 10K classic cross-country ski race, B3 classification, in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics. Adicoff placed fourth in the 1.5K sprint and fifth in the 20K freestyle cross-country events. Four years earlier, he had top-10 finishes in several events at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics.

More recently, in the 2021 World Championships, Adicoff won gold in middle-distance cross-country skiing, silver in sprint, and bronze in long-distance.

Adicoff is 26 years old. He graduated from Wood River High School in 2013, and went on to Bowdoin College in Maine, where he graduated in math and computer science in 2018.

A case of chicken pox when he was still in the womb left Adicoff legally blind. He has been a cross-country skier since he was in second grade, when he was introduced to the sport through the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation's Junior Nordic Development team.

Jesse Keefe

Jesse Keefe, from Bellevue, is a 17-year-old student at Sun Valley Community School. Keefe turns 18 in late March. Beijing 2022 is his first Paralympics.

Keefe was born without an ankle bone in his right leg, and he had his right foot amputated when he was 11 months old. He has been on skis since he was two years old, and joined the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation race team at the age of seven.

Keefe is the 2021 U.S. champion in the giant slalom and slalom, LW4 (standing) classification. At the 2021 World Championships, he placed 19th in the super-G, 22nd in the downhill, 23rd in the super combined, and 26th in the giant slalom.

Josh Sweeney

Josh Sweeney, a 34-year-old Boise resident, is in his second Paralympics. He won gold in 2014 as a member of the U.S. sled hockey team. Sweeney will compete in Nordic skiing this month in Beijing.

"I'm super excited to be able to go back and represent my country, that was always the biggest part of me going to the games in the first place," Sweeney said during an interview with KTVB on February 5, after skiing in the Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour near Ketchum.

Sweeney is originally from Arizona. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a recipient of the Purple Heart. In October 2009, while on duty in Nawzad, Afghanistan, he stepped on an improvised explosive device. As a result, both of his legs were amputated above the knee and he suffered serious injuries to his left arm.

A hockey player in high school, Sweeney got into sled hockey during his rehabilitation and played on the San Antonio Rampage, a team made up entirely of injured military athletes. Among Sweeney's San Antonio teammates was Rico Roman, a member of the U.S. sled hockey team for this year's Paralympics.

Opening weekend at the Paralympics - livestream schedule

Individual event streams listed in regular type. Livestreams of NBC and USA Network telecasts are listed in bold.

7 p.m. MST Friday to 1 a.m. MST Saturday: USA Network: Winter Paralympics Coverage

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MST Saturday: NBC Primetime Paralympics Coverage; livestream; also airing on KTVB

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. MST Sunday: NBC Daytime Paralympics Coverage; livestream; also airing on KTVB

7 p.m. MST Saturday to 1 a.m. MST Sunday: USA Network Winter Paralympics coverage

7 p.m. MST Sunday to 12 a.m. MST Monday: USA Network Winter Paralympics coverage

8:30 p.m. MST Sunday: Snowboard Cross Finals

More to come

Check back here often through the Paralympics for updates on event scheduling, results and more as we follow our Idaho athletes' accomplishments on the world stage.

Watch more Sports: