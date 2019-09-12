COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Steve Groene, the father of Shasta Groene, who survived a series of gruesome crimes in the Coeur d'Alene area back 2005, has died.

According to post from Shasta on her Facebook page, her father died after a long battle with lung cancer.

In 2005, convicted serial killer Joseph Duncan killed Shasta's mother Brenda Groene, her older brother Slade Groene, and her mother's boyfriend Mark Mckenzie.

After the killings, Duncan took Shasta and her younger brother, Dylan, into a forest where he raped and tortured the siblings for weeks and then eventually murdered Dylan.

Shasta was eight years old at the time and the only victim to walk away alive.

Duncan is currently in federal prison after being sentenced to death.

