State of Hispanic Community Address: Growth in education, businesses, leadership, and community involvement

The event will address the values and contributions the Hispanic and Latino community bring to Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Hispanic leaders will meet Wednesday at the Nampa Civic Center for the State of the Hispanic Community Address -- an event highlighting the positive impact the community has in Idaho.

"We are seeing that confidence and that knowledge that we can do anything, and we are not limited by what others think we should do,” said Mari Ramos, Director of Operations at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The address will not just focus on the growing population, but also the growth in education, small businesses, leadership, and community involvement.

"The purpose of having the state of the Hispanic Community Address is to let our community at large know about the value that our Hispanic community brings to the valley – and not just the valley, all of Idaho,” Ramos said.

According to the latest report from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Hispanics and Latinos make up 12.5% of Idaho’s labor force. This year, Ramos says Idaho has seen a larger number of Hispanic and Latino people in leadership positions.

"I walk into a business and I see that the manager is bilingual, Hispanic people and even a bilingual Hispanic woman,” Ramos said.

She said the reason for that is education. Hispanics made up 10 percent of those pursuing higher education, according to the Idaho Commission Report. That’s an 8% increase compared to 2013.

"Our culture is known to be hard workers and the younger generation has that hardworking mentality. They also have the advantage of being bilingual and the advantage of an education system here that makes it a lot easier for them to advance,” Ramos said.

This Hispanic Chamber of Commerce also recently received a grant from Idaho Connect Community Navigators. They say they plan to use the funds to help small businesses.

"I really imagine that even in our area and all over Idaho we are going to see even more growth in the small business community that are Hispanic- and Latino-led,” Ramos said.

Ramos said the conference will also focus on the increase in community involvement such as 2C Kids Succeed program. The program lets our students know they matter, and they are loved.

“We want to be a part of showing our kids – all of our kids no matter their background that they are valued and loved. And I see our Hispanic leaders joining in on those efforts,” said Ramos.

