Framing work complete on 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

BOISE, Idaho — We checked in on the status of the 16th annual Boise St. Jude Dream Home.

Berkeley Building Company has been hard at work and recently finished the framing for the house.

You may remember that these frames are special because they were signed by thoughtful members of our community.

Back in October, families were invited to a board-signing fundraiser to help raise money for the construction.

The three-day event raised thousands of dollars.



“It just kind of shows how much the Treasure Valley supports the dream home, which is in support of St Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Jenna Englund with Berkeley Building Company. "I think cancer touches so many people, very few people come unscathed from diagnoses of cancer for people that they love, and St Jude Children's Hospital gives hope for the children and families but also a ton of research in the fight to cure cancer, and it just shows how the Treasure Valley supports that effort."

The single-level, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, house is in Meridian's Calistoga Community.

Tickets for the dream home giveaway will go on sale April 14th for $100 each.