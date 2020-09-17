Meridian building company gets national award

The Berkeley Building Company has won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Builder of the Year award.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian building company was given a national award Thursday afternoon.



The Berkeley Building Company beat out 45 other companies across the U.S. – winning the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Builder of the Year.



You may recognize the name – the building company constructed a beautiful home in Meridian's Bridgewater neighborhood.



It was the seventh year in a row Berkeley Building Company built the Dream Home.



The home was given away to a Shoshone family back in May.



The estimated value of the home is $549,000.



Every year a home like this is raffled off in an effort to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



All 13,777 tickets to last year’s raffle sold out within hours – raising over $1.3 million.

