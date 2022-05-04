Iconic Idaho drive in movie theater delays reopening until 2023

The Spud Drive-In announced they will delay reopening until 2023 due to trouble with supply chain issues and blueprint upgrades.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Spud Drive-In announced that the business will delay reopening until 2023.

The company stated that the delay is caused by supply chain issues for building materials and having to upgrade their 70-year-old blueprints to modern standards.

The company also stated that once they reopen they will "throw one of the greatest parties the Teton Valley has ever experienced!"

The announcement comes approximately a month after the iconic drive-in movie theater's 70-foot-tall screen blew down during a heavy windstorm.

The screen went up when the Spud Drive-In was built between 1953 and 1955.

The theater, located along Highway 33 between Driggs and Victor, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003. Documentation for the register describes the Spud as an "excellent and intact example of an outdoor automobile-oriented venue for the display of motion pictures."

"It brings our community together. I mean, people come and it's a place where people are happy and they can relax and kids are welcome and dogs are welcome and it's just a place that people feel good," said Katie Mumm the manager of the Spud.

Movies are shown at The Spud during the warmer months.

Sections were added to the screen tower in 1955 to widen the screen so it could accommodate films made in Cinemascope. A large billboard on the back of the screen tower looks like an Idaho license plate.

