BOISE, Idaho — A popular summertime event begins Wednesday morning in Ann Morrison Park.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic provides lots of high-flying fun for the entire family.

Over the course of five days, hot air balloon pilots from across the U.S. will take to the skies above Boise.

Admission is free.

This year’s Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicks off with Kids Day on August 28. The launches are scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. and continue for about two hours. By then, most balloons typically run low on air. All launches are weather-permitting.

Children can enjoy free tethered rides aboard a hot air balloon on Wednesday. There will also be a variety of other activities for kids throughout Ann Morrison Park. Be sure to get there early because lines can get long.

On Friday Night, bring your lawn chairs and blankets for the Night Glow. Watch the hot air balloons perform an epic nighttime show. It is free in Ann Morrison Park and scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.