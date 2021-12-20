Snowplow tractor death in Ketchum, Idaho

Deputies and first responders arrived at an incident Thursday, Dec. 16, involving a man plowing snow off his driveway in Ketchum, Idaho, according to Blaine County Sheriff's department.

Alexander MacDonald II, 75, of Ketchum, was plowing snow off his driveway with a John Deere tractor when the tractor slid off the edge of the driveway and down a steep embankment. As the tractor fell, rolling several times, MacDonald was ejected from the tractor and died on the scene of the incident.