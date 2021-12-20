Snowplow tractor death in Ketchum, Idaho

KETCHUM, Idaho —
Deputies and first responders arrived at an incident Thursday, Dec. 16, involving a man plowing snow off his driveway in Ketchum, Idaho, according to Blaine County Sheriff's department.
Alexander MacDonald II, 75, of Ketchum, was plowing snow off his driveway with a John Deere tractor when the tractor slid off the edge of the driveway and down a steep embankment. As the tractor fell, rolling several times, MacDonald was ejected from the tractor and died on the scene of the incident.
MacDonald was taken to Wood River Chapel Mortuary by the Blaine County Coroner.
