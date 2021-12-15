Simplot building on fire in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a J.R. Simplot building off North Middleton Road on Wednesday, the Idaho Press reports.
Everyone inside the building evacuated and is OK, according to a contractor at the scene. Fire officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
An Idaho Press reporter at the site said there were no visible flames, but lots of smoke that was visible to people in Caldwell.
KTVB has a crew en route to the site. Check back for updates.
