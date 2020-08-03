Sheriffs respond to mountain lion sighting near Caldwell

Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Department of Fish and Game were notified of a mountain lion spotted in Caldwell on Sunday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is urging Caldwell residents to be aware of a mountain lion that was spotted near Friends Road in Caldwell, Idaho around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, the Idaho State Department of Fish and Game confirmed that the animal was a mountain lion after being notified of the sighting.

It is unknown at this time if the mountain lion is still within city limits, but officials say they have not seen the animal since the initial sightings were reported.

Canyon County Sheriff's Office says children and pets should not be left alone in the area, and anyone who sees the animal should stay away from it and notify the authorities immediately.

