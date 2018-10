NOTUS -- At least one person was taken to the hospital after a semi crash in Canyon County.

The wreck happened Friday morning at the intersection of Purple Sage and Conway roads near Notus.

According to Idaho State Police, the semi driver lost control, crashing into several cars before hitting a power pole. Fog may have contributed to the crash, according to police.

About 80 customers are without power in that area. Idaho Power says the electricity should be restored by 2:30 p.m.

On scene of a crash at intersection of Purple Sage and Conway in Canyon Co. Use caution in the foggy conditions! pic.twitter.com/Gt4D3hTr8Z — Idaho State Police (@ISPCVS) October 5, 2018

© 2018 KTVB