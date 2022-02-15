Third grade students participate in pin trading ceremony at Riverside Elementary

Nearly 80 third graders across four different classrooms traded buttons in the pin trading ceremony at the elementary school.

BOISE, Idaho — Third-grade students at Riverside Elementary School participated in the pin trading ceremony in honor of the Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15th.

Nearly 80 third graders across four different classrooms at the elementary school traded their buttons during the ceremony.

Students sent more than 90 letters to people all over the country, asking for pins to be donated. The kids got many responses from local universities and businesses, along with the federal government.

Delta Air Lines, one of the official sponsors for the Olympics, also sent pins to the students.

"It's just so nice for them to be able to interact with each other, after some months and years of not being able to do it," Mike Kuntz, a teacher at Riverside Elementary School said.

Due to COVID, this year's ceremony was limited to just the third-grade classes, unlike the larger gatherings the school has done in the past.

Watch more Local News: