Remains found by hunter may belong to Idaho man missing since 2010

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office and Idaho County coroner were notified of remains that may belong Todd Hofflander who went missing nearly a decade ago.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho hunter found what appeared to be the remains of a human skull on Sunday near Bernard Creek, a tributary of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The hunter also located a pack containing camping gear and a digital camera, according to Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

Eight personnel from sheriff's office were taken to Bernard Creek on Tuesday. After arriving, the search crew hiked about one mile before locating parts of a human skull and other skeletal remains.

The sheriff's office said everything found at the scene suggests that the remains belong to Todd Hofflander, a man who was reported missing in September 2010 after being last seen in the same location the remains were found.

Responding officers recovered photographs off of an SD card found in the backpack and later determined the card belonged to him.

The sheriff's office has notified Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke and the remains will be sent to the Ada County coroner for examination and DNA testing.

Watch more crime news: