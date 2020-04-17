Officers searching for missing northwest Boise man

Curtis "Greg" Kelsay was last seen Wednesday night, leaving his home near Lakeharbor and State Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are asking the public for any information as to the whereabouts of 61-year-old Curtis "Greg" Kelsay.

He has been missing since late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Kelsay was last seen on Wednesday night. Family members think he left his home sometime before they realized he was missing Thursday morning.

Kelsay left his home, which is near Lakeharbor and State Street, without his wallet, phone, and medication. His family says this is all unusual behavior for him, and causes concern.

Kelsay is 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He left home in his silver Honda Civic, which police officers later located on Bogus Basin Road.

Officers are searching in north Boise.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Kelsay is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.