Slight relief at the pump as Idaho gas prices fall

Prices in Boise dropped around eight cents compared to last week and about nine cents statewide.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise residents will be getting a bit of relief at the pump due to falling gas prices.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of a gallon of gas in Boise has dropped to $4.01, around eight cents less than last week.

On Oct. 8, the cheapest gas in Boise was $3.79, and the most expensive was $4.39, a difference of 60 cents per gallon, according to information from GasBuddy.

AAA data shows that state gas prices in Idaho dropped to an average of $4.05, nine cents less than last week.

"Hopefully, this is the signal that the floodgates are about to open and real savings will start pouring in," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director. "We could see the state average drop below the $4 mark in a matter of days, and in some parts of Idaho that's already the case."

While gas prices fall, GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum, Patrick De Haan, worries about the recent attacks on Israel.

"I'm hopeful the violence won't spread, limiting the impact to these falling gas prices," he said. "Even with oil prices rising as a reaction to the attacks, I remain optimistic the national average could decline another 25-45 cents by late November, with prices falling potentially nearly triple that in California."

Gasoline prices in Idaho are currently ranked the eighth highest in the United States, according to AAA.

