Gas prices in Boise fall by 1.5 cents

IDAHO, USA — According to Gas Buddy, gasoline prices have dropped 1.5 cents in Boise in the last week. The average, in the city, for a gallon of gas is $4.12 and the national average is $3.80.
"It's been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off. But, new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona and Nevada," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic. For diesel prices, however, the opposite is playing out, with prices that continue to rise as demand for diesel strengthens. Overall, the largest issues impacting gas prices remain refinery disruptions, but also the price of oil, which has held around $90 per barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia maintain significant production cuts."
Gas Buddy states that the cheapest gas in Boise was at $3.95 a gallon yesterday. The most costly was $4.39. The lowest price in Idaho yesterday was $3.79, the most expensive was $5.09.
