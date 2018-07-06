YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK -- A tourist who got too close to a male bison in Yellowstone National Park was gored when the animal charged her Wednesday.

The incident marks the fourth person injured by Yellowstone wildlife in just over a month.

According to park officials, 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa, California was part of a crowd of people who got within ten yards of the bull bison as it walked along a boardwalk at Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. At one point, officials say, some people were within 15 feet of the animal.

The bison reportedly became agitated when it crossed the boardwalk and charged the crowd, goring Hancock. The bison then left the area.

Ranger responded and treated Hancock for a hip injury. She was later taken by ambulance to the Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, Montana in good condition.

Hancock is the second person to be attacked by a bison this year, and the third hurt by wildlife in less than a week. Two women were injured in separate attacks by a cow elk near the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Sunday and Tuesday.

In both cases, rangers say the elk was protecting her calf.

Yellowstone officials have renewed their urging for people to maintain a safe distance from wild animals in the park.

"Animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be," officials wrote. "Give animals space when they're near trails, boardwalks, parking lots, or in developed areas. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk. If you can't maintain these distances, turn around and find an alternate route."

