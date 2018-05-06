CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - For the second time in three days, an elk has attacked somebody in Yellowstone National Park.

The National Park Service says a female elk with a calf attacked 53-year-old Penny Allyson Behr, of Cypress, Texas, Tuesday behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel.

Yellowstone officials say the elk surprised Behr as she walked between cabins. The elk followed Behr as she backed away and kicked her in the head and body.

An ambulance took Behr to a hospital in Livingston, Montana.

On Sunday, a female elk with a calf kicked 51-year-old Charlene Triplett, of Las Vegas, in the head and body behind the same hotel.

MORE: Woman badly hurt in Yellowstone cow elk attack

Triplett was in fair condition Tuesday. Park officials are unsure if it was the same elk but say elk often aggressively defend their young.

© 2018 KTVB