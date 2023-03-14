Prosecutor says police were justified in shooting of Star man, family says otherwise

The Ada County Sheriff's Office released Tuesday the officer who shot and killed Jeremy Banach in Star last summer were justified in doing so.

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office released Tuesday the officer who shot and killed Jeremy Banach in Star last summer were justified in doing so -- but the family has filed a tort claim, saying that the decision to open fire on the man was unnecessary.

On June 15, 2022, Banach, 39, was pronounced dead near the intersection of 1st and Main streets in Star after being shot by police in the early morning. Last week, Valley County Prosecutor Brian Naugle determined Star Police Officer Jason Woodcook was justified in shooting Banach as part of a Critical Incident Investigation, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

ASCO said that Banach was intoxicated on fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of the shooting, stole a gun from a family member and then later pointed the gun at officers. Police said Banach ignored multiple attempts to ask him to drop the gun. ASCO said officers watched Banach "raise a gun towards the back of his head" and determined he "was in the process of aiming to fire a round over his shoulder at the detectives." Officer Woodcook fired five rounds at Banach in total.

The Banach family filed a tort claim on Aug. 12 of last year, claiming that Banach had shown up at the family home and been asked to leave. He didn't, so the family called the police. ASCO said they did notice Banach put the gun in his waistband when he was asked to leave the home. The tort claim said the police never notified the family that Banach had a gun when he left, or was under the influence of any substances. If the family had known he had a gun, they said in the tort claim, they wouldn't have let him go.

The tort claim said Banach had the gun wrapped under his sweatshirt at the time, and when he removed the sweatshirt, police shot him, but ASCO claims he pointed the weapon at officers. It says the officers who shot him did not have the proper training, and they violated Banach's Fourth Amendment Rights.

"Officers failed to use any non-lethal use of force tactics to subdue Jeremy," the claim said.

The family is requesting monetary relief for emotional damages and distress they've received as a result of the incident.

