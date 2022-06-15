Coroner identifies man shot by police officer in Star

Jeremy P. Banach, 39, was killed Wednesday after police said he was carrying a stolen gun and didn't cooperate with officers who contacted him.

STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner on Friday identified the man a Star Police officer shot and killed Wednesday morning, and said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Jeremy P. Banach, 39, was pronounced dead Wednesday, near the intersection of 1st and Main streets. The coroner was dispatched to the scene at 11:25 a.m.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department, is investigating the shooting, which occurred after police responded to reports that a man, now identified as Banach, had been behaving erratically and was carrying a stolen gun.

Star Police began investigating shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, when they were contacted about a man who refused to leave a family member's home. At that time, officers talked to the man and saw he had a gun. After a short conversation, the man agreed to leave, and he walked away.

Later Wednesday morning, Star Police were told the man had stolen a gun before and was likely under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Police found the man in a parking lot near the Star Mercantile, and reported that he was uncooperative and was armed. Shortly after that contact, the Ada County Sheriff's Office says, Banach was shot. The officer, who was not injured, began rendering first aid, but Banach died at the scene.

Investigators are still determining the details of exactly what happened.

The officer who fired the shots and two other officers who saw what happened have been put on administrative leave, which is standard practice following shootings in which officers are involved.

