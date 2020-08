BPD spent the morning and afternoon directing traffic to accommodate production crews.

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise City streets were closed intermittently today due to the production of a national Toyota car commercial.

A large contingent of crew was staged at a parking lot downtown behind the Owyhee Plaza while production crews in a pickup shot video.

A Boise motorcycle officer told KTVB at 1:00 that the Boise Police Department had been handling traffic control duties since the morning.

