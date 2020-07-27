Idahoans value growth management, transportation and affordable housing in Ada, Canyon Counties growth plans

COMPASS asked residents in Ada and Canyon Counties for feedback on how the Treasure Valley should grow into the year 2050.

BOISE, Idaho — The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) asked residents in Ada and Canyon Counties what the future of the Treasure Valley's growth should look like. Over 3,100 people from throughout the Valley participated in the survey.

The survey was conducted as the second in a series of four that will assist in the determination of Ada and Counties' long-term transportation plan, Communities in Motion.

The survey consisted of four different scenarios regarding the growth in the Valley, and what that growth could look like. The survey also considered the resident's values and methods of community support regarding manageable growth.

Ultimately, residents from Ada and Canyon Counties' core values were recorded as growth management, affordable housing and transportation.

"All four of the different scenarios were based on the same future population of just under 1.1 million people by the year 2050," said COMPASS Principal Planner Carl Miller. "What was different among them was where that growth was concentrated and what it looked like. Those types of differences will have a huge impact on our future transportation needs."

When given with four different "scenarios" of how Ada and Canyon Counties could grow to the year 2050, the "Ticket to Ride" scenario, featuring rail service between Caldwell and Boise and affordable housing options, was the most favorable.

The "Come Together" scenario was a close second which featured "increased bus service and focused growth in already developed areas to reduce the impact on community budgets," according to survey results.

Fiscal impact policies and adequate facilities policies, both designed to assist in the process of growth and maintain local budgets, were highly favorable regarding plans to implement the above four scenarios.

For the full survey result, click here.

