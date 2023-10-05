Power outage and grass fire cause downtown Boise road closures

The Boise Police Department shut down 13th and 14th streets south of River Street.

BOISE, Idaho — A power outage and grass fire in downtown Boise have caused delays and road closures south of River Street.

Ada County Highway District said in a news release that downtown Boise is currently experiencing a power outage due to down power lines near 13th and 14th streets.

"Commuters should avoid the Boise downtown area near 13th Street as utility and emergency crews respond to downed power lines and a grass fire," said ACHD.

They said intersections in the area have no power and should be treated as four-way stops. Commuters are also suggested to find an alternate route.

Boise Police, the fire department, Idaho Power and ACHD are working on repairing the problem, and officials say it could take two or more hours until it's fixed.

Boise Police Department social media post below:

BPD has shut down 13th and 14th south of River St. Please avoid the area while crews from @BoiseFire and @idahopower work to clear the scene. This is expected to take a few hours. https://t.co/dFDy1HUZ16 pic.twitter.com/kDMdVR9X6G — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 5, 2023

