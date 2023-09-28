ACHD commissioners approve 'Five-Year Plan' forecasting 604 projects

The plan is updated annually. It currently projects road construction projects out to 2028.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) commissioners approved an update to their ongoing Integrated Five-Year Work Plan Wednesday behind a 3-2 vote.

The five-year plan is updated annually to forecast road construction projects in Ada County on an ongoing basis. The current program consists of 604 different projects out to 2028. It is the largest five-year plan in ACHD history in terms of project numbers and cost, according to ACHD Planning and Programming Supervisor Kristy Inselman.

ACHD projects the current projects will cost $1.1 billion.

"So, there's local funding from taxes. We also try to seek as much outside funding as we possibly can. We do get a lot of federal funding for some of our projects. The Statehouse also will identify additional funding for us," Inselman said. "We want to make sure we're building the right project and what the community wants and needs. And so, we do want to hear from them."

ACHD received 1,300 public comments before approving the current plan. Their new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, meaning they will start on the next update stretching to 2029.

"We pull more projects in every single year," Inselman said. "It's never just the roadway, its bike and pedestrian infrastructure, it's crossing opportunities for pedestrians... We like to design for the eight to 80. So, is an eight-year-old going to be comfortable in that facility? And as you know, all the way up to 80. Are they going to feel comfortable walking or biking on that facility?"

The ACHD interactive map outlines the scheduling of the project, which can be found here. The map does not reflect every current project under construction, including the downtown Boise 11th Street rebuild; that project is wrapping up in the 2024 fiscal year and, therefore, is not on the map, according to Inselman.

Other road construction projects, including the work currently underway in downtown Boise on 9th Street, won't be on the map because that is not an ACHD project. All road construction projects potentially causing a detour to your commute can be seen on ACHD's 'Roadwork in the Area' map; you can find that resource here.

