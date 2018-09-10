BOISE — Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission has said "no" to a proposed truck terminal along South Eisenman Road and in favor of an appeal from people who live near the terminal site.

Back in August, the Design Review Committee approved a proposal by R+L Carriers to build a 77-000 square foot terminal with several conditions, including a noise barrier.

Residents of the Blue Valley Mobile Home Park voiced concerns about the potential impact on public health and safety, as well as a lack of affordable alternatives for those who wish to move.

The Planning and Zoning Commission heard their appeal Monday night.

MORE: Committee approves Boise truck terminal - with conditions

After about three hours of testimony, the commission voted 4-to-2 to grant the appeal and deny the application for the truck terminal.

R+L Carriers can appeal to the Boise City Council.

© 2018 KTVB