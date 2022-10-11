Petitions filed to recall Eagle city council, mayor

In their petitions, a group says they want Eagle voters to recall the elected officials because they "failed to listen to constituents".

EAGLE, Idaho — A group of people in Eagle wants to recall their mayor and city council.

The Ada County Clerk's office certified Eagle Citizens for Open Government's recall petition of all four council members, including Charlie Baun, Brad Pike, Melissa Gindlesperger and Helen Russell, and Mayor Jason Pierce.

In their petitions the group says they want Eagle voters to recall the elected officials because they "failed to listen to constituents" and have a "total disregard for residents".

Among other reasons the group claims the officials place developers' needs over their constituent, put Eagle on a "path of financial insolvency" and abused executive session privilege.

The group only needed 20 signatures on these initial petitions. They now have 75 days to collect at least 4,315 verified signatures from registered Eagle voters, as required under Idaho Code 34-1702(4), which is 20% of the total number of registered electors during the most recent city general election.

If each petition gets enough signatures by December 25, 2022, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane says the council members and mayor will be given a chance to resign.

If they don't step down within five days a recall election is triggered. McGrane says that would happen in March of 2023.

KTVB reached out to city council and Mayor Pierce for reaction Tuesday afternoon. The mayor and city council president Charlie Baun said they hadn't heard about the petitions yet.

Pierce says he wants to research more before commenting.

