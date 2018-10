BOISE -- Police are on scene after someone was struck by a vehicle in Boise early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Cole and Ustick roads in Boise at 5:42 a.m.

Although injuries were reported in the initial call, dispatchers say, no one needed to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Only one squad car was still on scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. It's unclear whether anyone was cited in the crash.

