Flooding, mudslide shut down portion of Highway 52 in Payette County

A 5-mile section of the highway is closed and motorists are being detoured around the flooded area.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A section of Highway 52 in Payette County is closed because of mud and water on the road.

Lt. Alan Creech with the Payette County Sheriff's Office says the public is being asked to avoid traveling in the area.

He says around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a van slid off the highway near Killebrew Road. It ended up in a barrow pit. No one was hurt in the crash. Creech says the van was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted on Highway 52 at Killebrew and Blacks Bridge Road. The road is closed between mileposts 6 and 11.

Creech says there is a lot of mud and water on the highway. No homes have been impacted by the flooding. The sheriff's office posted a video of the flooding on their Facebook page.

There is rain falling in the area but Creech doesn't believe that is the source of the flooding. He says all that water could be coming from a breach in a nearby farm's irrigation system. He says there may be a problem with an irrigation pivot. They are still trying to determine where the water is coming from.