'Look, there's a big inflatable beet': Patton Oswalt tours downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — While traveling from city-to-city for his 'Patton Oswalt Live: Who's Ready to Laugh?' tour, the stand-up comedian took a minute to stroll the streets of downtown Boise Friday.

Patton Oswalt will be performing at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts in the City of Trees at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Amid the nationwide tour, Oswalt arrived to Idaho a day early and checked out Jack's Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) and other Boise landmarks.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Oswalt said, "I've never been to Boise, it's nice." The comedian even showed the inflatable figures set up outside JUMP.

"Beautiful day. I got here a day early. I'm going to be at the Morrison Center tomorrow night. There's still some tickets left, why don't you come out and see me," Oswalt said. "Look, there's a big inflatable beet with a guitar. Anyway, gonna wander around your city now and I'll see you tomorrow night."

About an hour later, Oswalt checked out the Boise Basque Center and the Boise Basque Museum and Cultural Center.

"Did not know Boise had a 'Basque quarter but here I am," Oswalt said in a Tweet with four photos:

Did not know Boise had a “Basque quarter” but here I am. pic.twitter.com/hgImhP1FeH — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 3, 2022

Oswalt eventually made his way by the Idaho Central Arena, posting a photo of a 'Stars on Ice' poster outside the Idaho Steelheads' rink.

After Boise Saturday night, Oswalt is scheduled for a show at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox in Spokane, Wash. on Sunday.

For more information on Saturday's show in Boise, or to purchase tickets, visit the Morrison Center website.

