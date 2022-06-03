Salvation Army celebrates National Doughnut Day with veterans in Boise

Volunteers with The Salvation Army, known as "Donut Lassies," served American troops on the front lines in France in 1917 with sweet treats, like doughnuts.

BOISE, Idaho — Each year in the United States, the first Friday of June marks National Doughnut Day. The sweet holiday celebration started during World War I.

In 1917, around 250 volunteers with The Salvation Army served American troops on the front lines in France with necessities, such as clothes. The volunteers also boosted troops' morale with sweet treats, like doughnuts.

The volunteers were eventually known as "Donut Lassies." In honor of the Donut Lassies, The Salvation Army established National Doughnut Day with its first celebration in Chicago in 1938.

Fast forward to 2022 and the organization continues to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

On Friday, The Salvation Army stopped by the Boise VA Medical Center to thank veterans with the sweet treat.

"Veterans give so much of their time and energy and so many sacrifices have been made and it's just something small that we can do to thank them for their time and service," Director of Development for The Salvation Army Boise Corps, Lindsay Klein said.

While they may not technically serve doughnuts in the trenches Friday, The Salvation Army continues to serve the community with a wide range of social services, including food for those facing hunger.

According to The Salvation Army's website, the Donut Lassies are "credited with popularizing the donut in the United States after the troops (commonly known as “doughboys”) came back from fighting in Europe."

The Donut Lassies' original doughnut recipe is available on the organization's website. To learn more about the holiday's history and the doughnut recipe, click here.

Watch more Local News: