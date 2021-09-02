Ontario police chief resigns

Chief Steven Romero will officially step down in late October.

ONTARIO, Oregon — The chief of police in Ontario announced Wednesday that he will step down from his post this fall.

Chief Steven Romero's final day with the department will be in late October.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Ontario community the last 26 months in the role of Chief of Police," Romero said in a statement. "My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and memories that this community and city has provided us."

City officials say Romero is resigning "to pursue new professional opportunities," but did not give any details about what job he is seeking next.

"We're incredibly grateful for the service Chief Romero has provided to our community and the passion and professionalism he brought with him, and we wish him success in all his future endeavors," Ontario city staff wrote in a Facebook post.

Ontario will begin the search for a new police chief immediately.

