Boise Police Department selects new deputy chief

Several candidates were interviewed through a process that included community members, the Boise Police Union, officers, civilian police employees, and others from the City of Boise leadership team. During his time as police chief in Antioch, Brooks focused on community safety, creating a positive culture and environment in his department, and strengthening the relationship between Antioch Police and the public, Boise Police said.

Brooks also serves as executive director for the Antioch Police Activities League, a role in which he oversees programs and events that for more than 1,000 children.



"My wife and I visited Boise for the first time last September," Brooks said. "Two things immediately caught our attention: the natural beauty of the Treasure Valley, and how incredibly friendly, warm, and welcoming people were. Within a matter of days, we knew this was where we wanted to call home."



Brooks was a high school dropout when he started his career as a police officer with the Antioch Police Department in 1995. While working and raising a family, he earned a bachelor's degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco and a master's degree in Leadership from Saint Mary's College.



"Chief Brooks' humble personality, strong values, and track record of building successful relationships with officers and his community make him a great addition to our department and our community," Lee said.



Brooks is expected to start with Boise Police sometime in early October.