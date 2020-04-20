One man hospitalized after a house fire on Boise Avenue

A spokesperson with the Boise Fire Department told KTVB that five people who lived in the home.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is in the hospital with burns to his legs after a home on E. Boise Avenue caught fire on Sunday.

According to Ada County Dispatchers, the call came in at 2:41 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Boise Avenue. Officials said it took about 20 minutes fro crews to get the fire under control.

Char Jackson, a spokesperson for the Boise Fire Department, told KTVB that five people lived in the home and one man was taken to the hospital with burns to both of his legs.

Five people live at the home and three of them were there when the fire broke out, according to Jackson.

The man's identity and his current status at the hospital are unknown at this time.

Jackson said, "This fire was accidentally caused when the resident was cooking with propane."

In a video sent to KTVB by a resident who lives by the home that caught fire, another neighbor is seen using a garden hose to combat the blaze while fire crews arrived at the scene.

Jackson said the fire caused extensive damage to the garage and the car in front of the house and there is smoke damage elsewhere in the home.