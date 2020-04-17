Wilderness Ranch home goes up in flames

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house when it caught fire, or whether anyone is hurt.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Fire Marshal is investigating a major house fire in the Wilderness Ranch subdivision northeast of Boise.

The fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday on Evergreen Drive. According to Boise County Emergency Management, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, with Clear Creek Fire acting as mutual aid.

It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house when it caught fire, or if anyone is hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A KTVB photographer at the scene reports that the house is a total loss.

According to Boise County dispatch, neighbors spotted the fire and called 911.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.