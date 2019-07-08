BOISE, Idaho — A new roundabout intended to improve traffic flow around St. Luke's in Boise opened Wednesday morning.



It's located at Robbins Road, Fort Street and Washington Street, just west of a roundabout already in place at Reserve and Fort. Both are near Fort Boise Park.



New features include landscape buffers to separate the sidewalk from the road, as well as improved street lighting and pedestrian crossings.



Construction of the roundabout began in February 2019 and officials say it was completed ahead of schedule.