BOISE, Idaho — A traffic alert for anyone who commutes by St. Luke's in downtown Boise.



New roadwork is expected for months.



The good news is Fort Street and parts of Bannock Street are set to reopen this week.



But, parts of Jefferson Street will close next week.



That includes part of the intersection with First Street, which will close on Monday.



Part of the Second Street intersection will close on August 19th.



St. Luke's says crews are working to demolish the roadway to build tunnels that will connect the new St. Luke's central plant and the hospital.



The closures are expected to last until next spring.



Drivers are encouraged to use 3rd Street, Avenue B and Idaho Street to access areas around the hospital.