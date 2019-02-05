NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — It took nearly an entire school year but a group of New Meadows students have finished building a tiny home, which they say is meant to raise awareness about the housing crisis in Adams County.



Students in Devon Barker-Hicks' class began working on the tiny home back in September -- with the goal of raising awareness to the housing crisis and to help fund ADA-compliant playground equipment in the city park.

It will now be auctioned off.

