New details on Idaho Falls missing teen

A dive team found a vehicle in connection to missing Idaho Falls teen, Jed Hall, on Sunday morning.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Sunday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), and Adventures With Purpose, a search and recovery dive team that helps families of missing people, located a vehicle in connection with the missing Idaho Falls teen, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.

The vehicle was found in the Snake River south of Johns Hole boat ramp at River Parkway and Highway 20, according to IFPD. The vehicle is a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and matched the license plates of the vehicle Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the same day he went missing.

The dive team and a local towing company removed the vehicle from the river. Human remains were found inside the vehicle.

Investigators have been in contact with the missing teen’s family and an identification process is in progress, according to IFPD.

