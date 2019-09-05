BOISE, Idaho — Is your Tesla running on sparks?

A new charging station in Boise is here to keep owners of electric cars on the road - at a fraction of the time than some other stations offer.

It's at the Walmart on West Overland Road, between Cole and Maple Grove roads.

Idaho Power said the station can power up your car for up to 20 miles for every minute of charging. That's 350 kilowatts a minute, and seven times faster than many charging stations.

"This is the first fast-charging station site in Boise that any electric vehicle can use," Idaho Power Program Specialist Patti Best said. "It is going to help connect a network that is going from Portland down to Salt Lake. With this station, drivers can now drive from Boise to Salt Lake and charge about every 150 miles."

Are you looking for a charging station near you? This map from Idaho Power has you covered.

