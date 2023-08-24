Nampa farm shares their love of the land with RV campers

There are more than 100 locations to stay at through Harvest Hosts in Idaho and about 30 are in the Treasure Valley, including one Nampa farm.

NAMPA, Idaho — If you're a camper and planning on trekking across Idaho, there's a unique company hoping to make that experience even better.

Harvest Hosts, a Colorado-based company, allows RV campers to stay overnight at unique locations.

There are more than 100 locations to stay at through harvest host in Idaho and about 30 are in the Treasure Valley, including one Nampa farm.

Gutierrez Family Farms located in Nampa, off Bennett Road, has been a part of Harvest Hosts for a year now and is glad to be able to share their love for animals and the scenery from their farm.

“This is kind of a passion and so everything that has been done, it's slowly been developed over time,” said Rick Gutierrez, owner of Gutierrez Family Farm. “We're proud of our location.”

Not only do they get to share their love with the land, but they also get to connect with lots of great people.

“We've met a lot of great people passing through,” Gutierrez said. “The nice part is, when they leave, it's more like a friend is leaving.”

According to the owners of the farm, they get something out of this as well.

“I'll say 95% of the people do buy something.” Gutierrez said.

Guests buy things like a glass of chardonnay at a winery, or at the Gutierrez farm, people can buy meat and other produce they sell at their farm store.

The guests also say they were able to find a hidden gem as they passed through Idaho in their RV.

“We chose here because the reviews were fantastic,” said Cathy and John, RV campers at the farm. “We really like small farms, farms that have lambs and it was just a nice quiet place.”

The owners of the Gutierrez farm say they hope that the success of this part of the business will be a stepping stone for the, to expand to being a venue for parties and weddings.

